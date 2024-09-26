Rag Mops Cleaning Service Field Supervisor Earns Esteemed IICRC Certification

Christine Dluge, Field Supervisor at Rag Mops Cleaning Service, has been accredited as a House Cleaning Technician (HCT) by the IICRC.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant professional milestone, Christine Dluge, Field Supervisor at Rag Mops Cleaning Service, has successfully obtained her House Cleaning Technician (HCT) accreditation from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification. This achievement positions her among the elite in the cleaning service industry.The IICRC is a globally recognized organization that sets and promotes high standards and ethics in the cleaning and restoration industry. To earn the HCT accreditation, candidates must complete rigorous training and pass a comprehensive exam, ensuring they are equipped with the most advanced and effective cleaning techniques.About Ms. Dluge’s achievement, President of Rag Mops Debi Bascue said: “Christine’s commitment to enhancing her skills reflects the core values of our company.” She continued: “Her achievement not only showcases her dedication to excellence but also strengthens our team’s capacity to deliver exceptional service. We’re all incredibly proud of her and what this means for the quality of service we can provide to our clients.”About: Rag Mops Cleaning Service is a trusted name in professional cleaning services, offering standard, deep, and customized maintenance solutions in Lewisville, Argyle, Corinth, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana, Double Oak, and the nearby region. Their dedication to customer satisfaction has established them as a leader in the cleaning industry, providing peace of mind and tidy environments for every client they serve.For more info, visit: www.ragmops.net

