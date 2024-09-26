Public Lands Day in Minnesota recognizes the importance of stewardship and the abundant contributions of the state’s natural places (published September 26, 2024)

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 28 as Public Lands Day in Minnesota, which aligns with National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands in the United States.

"Minnesota's unique and spectacular public lands are deeply intertwined with the state's identity," Walz said in the proclamation. “The state’s public lands are an essential part of the solution to mitigate the impacts of climate change, providing clean water and air, habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, and protection of space for rare plants, animals and geologic features, while playing important roles in carbon absorption and storage.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages 5.6 million acres of public lands across the state, including state parks and recreation areas, wildlife and aquatic management areas, scientific and natural areas, and state forests. To be successful in this work, the DNR depends on strong partnerships with the 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations that share geography with Minnesota as well as federal, state, local, and nonprofit partners and more than 14,000 volunteers who are committed stewards of Minnesota’s lands and waters.

“We’re grateful that Minnesotans are deeply committed to conservation and outdoor recreation in our state. We couldn’t do this work without them,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We will continue to develop new partnerships and strengthen existing ties as we implement the best conservation and management practices and offer world-class outdoor recreation experiences.”

In addition to supporting the $11 billion outdoor recreation economy and the 94,000 associated jobs in Minnesota, public lands make a significant contribution to the state in many other ways Study after study shows that time spent outdoors is good for physical and mental health. It gives families and friends time to strengthen relationships and build lasting, lifelong memories. Getting kids outdoors gets them away from screens and builds an understanding of and appreciation for nature so they can become future stewards of the outdoors. Just one way the DNR continues to expand these opportunities for people to connect to the outdoors is through the ongoing implementation of the transformational, one-time Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) funding approved by Gov. Walz and the 2023 legislature.

“Because we are working with Minnesotans to invest in and care for our natural resources and outdoor recreation experiences today, our kids will have a better future,” Commissioner Strommen said. “Our commitment to stewardship extends to actions that harness the power of natural spaces as an essential part of the solution to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Forests, grasslands, peatlands and wetlands play important roles in carbon absorption and storage. For example, the combined forests across the state sequester the equivalent of about 12% of the state’s total greenhouse emissions, while an acre of grassland can hold as much as 78 tons of carbon and peatlands hold approximately 37% of the carbon stored by ecosystems. Healthy lands also provide clean water and air, habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, and protection for rare plants, animals and geologic features.

Find information about the recreational, economic, public health, and climate benefits of DNR-managed lands and how you can connect to the outdoors on the DNR website.