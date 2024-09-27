Submit Release
RCLF Awarded $900,000 by U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund

Funding will Support Homeownership Opportunities in Alabama

For the first time since RCLF’s expansion into Alabama, the CDFI award allows us to offer individuals and families in the state the opportunity to achieve homeownership ”
— Kimberly LaRosa, President & CEO of RCLF
GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance Community Loan Fund (RCLF) is proud to announce it has been awarded $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. The award is part of the highly competitive CDFI Program, which allows CDFIs like RCLF to serve individuals and communities lacking adequate access to affordable housing financial products and financial counseling.

The award will be instrumental in expanding RCLF’s efforts to provide mortgage lending opportunities in Alabama. “For the first time since RCLF’s expansion into Alabama, the CDFI award allows us to offer individuals and families in the state the opportunity to achieve homeownership by providing access to affordable financial products for housing, along with financial counseling and education,” said Kimberly LaRosa, President & CEO of RCLF.

RCLF will use this opportunity and funding to further its mission of facilitating the developing of communities that provide safe, quality housing and creates economic opportunities in the communities in which we serve.

For information on RCLF and its lending programs, visit www.rclfms.com.

RCLF Awarded $900,000 by U.S. Department of the Treasury's CDFI Fund

