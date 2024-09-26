Submit Release
New California law gives tenants more time to respond to eviction notices

Tenant advocates say giving renters 10 days to respond to eviction notices, up from 5, will help those who live in rural areas and have trouble finding legal help. Some landlords argue it will increase their costs.

