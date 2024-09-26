Crews will be striping WYO 22 near Pratt Road tomorrow morning

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction and S & L Industrial will be striping Wyoming State Highway 22 between Pratt Road and Skyline beginning Friday morning, Sept. 27. The work is scheduled for one day. Crews will be grinding off the old markings before the morning commute, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Operations will be off the road for the morning commute and will resume again at 9:30 a.m.

After 9:30 a.m. crews will be striping new lines on the roadway. During striping and grinding operations, drivers will see minimal delays, as crews move through the area. Following the striping work on the road, crews will be painting arrows on the roadway. As crews stripe the new arrows, there will be two lanes of travel open, one in each direction, until the work is completed. Crews should finish all the striping work before the evening commute the same day.

The striping is to accommodate a new center acceleration lane on WYO 22 for left turning vehicles out of Pratt Road, allowing them to accelerate and merge with the eastbound WYO 22 traffic.

“This will improve access to the highway for residents using that approach,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Minor delays are expected while paint is applied in a mobile operation. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays.

