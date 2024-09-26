Submit Release
Oakland Driver Services Center to Reopen After Planned Remodel

Thursday, September 26, 2024 | 04:17pm

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, which closed for a planned remodel on Aug. 29, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 1. In the refurbished full-service center, visitors will see new furniture, fresh paint, updated workstations, new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks. 

The Oakland Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. Full-service Driver Services Centers offer Driver License, REAL ID and Identification (ID Only) License issuance; vision, knowledge and skills testing; motor vehicle records; handgun permit applications; voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration.

Oakland Driver Services Center to Reopen After Planned Remodel

