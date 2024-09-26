Submit Release
Lucas GC Limited Announces 1H 2024 Financial Results: Revenue at US$83.32 million with Increases in Both Gross Margin and Net Income Margin

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals, today announced its financial results for 1H fiscal year of 2024.

1H 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Our revenue was RMB605.52 million (US$83.32 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with RMB820.07 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 26.16%.
  • We recorded a gross margin of 33.54% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 516 bps compared with that of the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • We recorded net income of RMB53.93 million (US$7.42 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with RMB53.69 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Our net income margin increased to 8.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 6.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

1H 2024 Operational Highlights

  • Increased active registered users by 10% to 702,060 in 1H 2024 as compared to Dec 2023.
  • Obtained two patents related to core Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, bringing the total number of granted patents to 18.
  • Signed two strategic agreements with publicly traded financial institutions, i.e. Bank of Ningbo and Industrial Securities Co., Limited., to port the AI LLM technology into wealth management vertical.
  • Signed a strategic agreement with Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Limited to develop Artificial Intelligence training programs.
  • Won The 2024 Cberi Prize in The Most Valuable Brand for Investment during the Asian Brand Economy Conference (ABEC).

Management Commentary

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas, said “We adopted a change of strategy in 1H 2024. We decided to position ourselves as a technology company rather than a service company. As a result, we started selling our technology to peers and let them deliver the assignments themselves, rather than compete with them. We tried to reduce our activities in delivering the recruitment assignments directly ourselves, and instead we focused on selling the technology and information to our peers and clients with products that have higher margins than those of assignment delivery services. That’s why we had significant gross margin improvement in 1H 2024 compared to 1H 2023. The revenue decrease was due to our change of strategy to focus on higher-margin products, as well as the effect of one-time post COVID recovery spike in China, making 1H 2023 a higher-than-normal-business-run-rate comparison.”

“In order to sustain our technological leads as a technology company, we have continued to invest significantly in research and development. R&D expenses increased by 2.45% compared to 1H 2023 due to continuous investments in AI-enabled technologies including Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) and related artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) technologies. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 13.31% in 1H 2024 compared with 9.59% in 1H 2023.”

“We had a strong growth of our user base: our active registered users reached 702,060 by June 2024, representing 10% growth in 1H 2024, compared to Dec 2023, setting the stage for strong revenue growth for the future, not only within human resource services, but in the areas such as IT outsourcing and information services. I also expect to execute acquisitions or form partnerships outside China that are accretive and will drive value for shareholders in the coming months.”

About Lucas GC Limited

With 18 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 74 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven Platform as a Service (PaaS) company with over 702,060 agents working on its platform. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Lucas GC Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:
https://www.lucasgc.com/
ir@lucasgc.com
T: 818-741-0923

 
LUCAS GC LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    As of December 31,   As of June 30,
  2023    2024
  RMB   RMB   US$  
        (Unaudited)
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   30,123     51,513     7,088  
Restricted cash   100     -     -  
Accounts receivable, net   28,144     46,448     6,391  
Advance to suppliers, net   164,802     223,004     30,686  
Deferred offering costs   6,541     706     97  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,626     1,616     222  
Total current assets   231,336     323,287     44,484  
               
Non-current assets              
Software and equipment, net   48,299     76,388     10,511  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   84     797     110  
Deferred tax assets   12,103     12,897     1,775  
Total non-current assets   60,486     90,082     12,396  
               
TOTAL ASSETS   291,822     413,369     56,880  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Short-term borrowings   39,381     57,829     7,958  
Accounts payable   35,217     51,997     7,155  
Contract liabilities   13,552     17,203     2,367  
Income tax payable   131     131     18  
Amounts due to related parties   3,097     2,120     292  
Operating lease liabilities, current   86     449     62  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   3,766     3,580     490  
Total current liabilities   95,230     133,309     18,342  
               
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   -     401     55  
Total non-current liability   -     401     55  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   95,230     133,710     18,397  
               
Shareholders’ equity              
Ordinary shares (US$0.000005 par value;
10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized
as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024;
78,063,300 and 78,063,300 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30,
2024, respectively)		   3     3     -  
Subscription receivables   (3 )   (3 )   -  
Additional paid-in capital   113,554     142,255     19,575  
Statutory reserve   19,559     23,758     3,269  
Retained earnings   61,041     110,372     15,188  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income   (11 )   427     59  
Total Lucas GC Limited shareholders’ equity   194,143     276,812     38,091  
Non-controlling interests   2,449     2,847     392  
Total shareholders’ equity   196,592     279,659     38,483  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   291,822     413,369     56,880  
                   


LUCAS GC LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For the six months ended June 30,
    2023    2024 
    RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues            
Recruitment service   395,360     155,812     21,440  
Outsourcing service   366,550     418,456     57,581  
Others   58,162     31,250     4,300  
Total revenues   820,072     605,518     83,321  
Cost of revenues   (587,382 )   (402,438 )   (55,377 )
Gross profit   232,690     203,080     27,944  
             
Operating expenses            
Selling and marketing expenses   (41,678 )   (39,000 )   (5,367 )
General and administrative expenses   (61,389 )   (30,298 )   (4,169 )
Research and development expenses   (78,675 )   (80,612 )   (11,093 )
Total operating expenses   (181,742 )   (149,910 )   (20,629 )
             
Income from operations   50,948     53,170     7,315  
             
Other/(expenses) income            
Financial expenses, net   (273 )   (754 )   (104 )
Other income, net   2,535     718     99  
Total other income/(expenses), net   2,262     (36 )   (5 )
             
Income before income tax benefit   53,210     53,134     7,310  
Income tax benefit   482     794     109  
Net income   53,692     53,928     7,419  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (397 )   (398 )   (55 )
Net income attributable to Lucas GC Limited   53,295     53,530     7,364  
             
Net income   53,692     53,928     7,419  
Other comprehensive income:            
Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil   6     438     60  
Total comprehensive income   53,698     54,366     7,479  
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests   (397 )   (398 )   (55 )
Comprehensive income attributable to Lucas GC Limited   53,301     53,968     7,424  
             
Net income per share:            
Basic   0.68     0.69     0.09  
Diluted   0.68     0.69     0.09  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share:            
Basic   78,063,300     78,063,300     78,063,300  
Diluted   78,063,300     78,063,300     78,063,300  

