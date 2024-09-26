Aitech’s NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-based Supercomputer Increases Rugged AI Processing in Military Applications

New AI SFF system provides up to 50% more bandwidth, 6x AI performance increase and 2x CPU performance improvement over previous GPGPU-based systems

The A230 sets a new standard for advanced, rugged AI that enables deep learning.” — Dan Mor, Aitech's director of products and solutions

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aitech now offers a rugged AI supercomputer that uses the most powerful NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin System-on-Module (SoM) currently available for high-performance military systems. With its compact size, the A230 Vortex is the most advanced embedded computer for AI, deep learning, and video and signal processing in distributed systems that need to reliably operate in remote, harsh conditions.

Optimizing the full performance of the Ampere GPU, the new rugged HPEC system provides up to 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores that reach up to 275 TOPS at a remarkable level of energy efficiency. The system also features two scalable, highly configurable, dedicated NVDLA (NVIDIA Deep-Learning Accelerator) engines that simplify integration and portability as well as promote a standard way to design deep learning inference accelerators.

Dan Mor, director, products and solutions at Aitech, commented, “Military systems keep integrating more information inputs at the edge, meaning remote systems need high-powered processing to manage this data and provide actionable intelligence. The A230 sets a new standard for advanced, rugged AI that enables deep learning as well as video and signal processing in next generation autonomous vehicles, surveillance systems, and advanced weapons systems.”

In addition to providing AI-based local processing right where it is needed, the A230 features high-speed interfaces and a variety of data and video I/O to enable easy adaptation to specific system requirements. This includes four SDI (SD/HD) and eight composites (RS-170 [NTSC]/PAL) that are simultaneously available as well as Gigabit Ethernet, discrete, USB, DVI/HDMI out, and UART Serial ports. Optional NVMe SSD and a microSD card slot helps extend memory resources for the robust 64 GB of LPDDR5 RAM that comes standard. More interfaces are available upon customer request.

The new system offers cold-plate cooling, weighs less than 8 lbs and has low power consumption, while meeting MIL-STD-810H for vibration, shock, acceleration, altitude, humidity, dust and salt fog.

For more information, please call 888-Aitech-8 (888-248-3248), visit https://bit.ly/A230Product or e-mail sales@aitechsystems.com.

About Aitech Systems:

In business for more than four decades, Aitech is one of the world’s first, independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovators offering open standards-based boards and integrated computing subsystem products, with customization services for rugged and severe environment, military, aerospace and space applications i.e. products for Air, Land, Sea, and Space. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com.

