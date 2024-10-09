Announcing a New Addition to Mobility City's Boca Raton Showroom: The In-Home Style Hospital Bed Department

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Inside our Boca showroom we have a dedicated In-Home Style Hospital Bed Department Pictured from right to left are 4 models of In-Home Style Hospital Beds: Aura Premium, Dual Bed & Recliner, Passport & Panacea. Boca Raton showroom is located at 1200 Yamato Rd. - Call 561-300-4100

Diane and Vinny Baratta welcome the community to experience their expanded showroom, 40% larger with a dedicated In-Home Style Hospital Bed Department.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City , America’s largest provider of mobility equipment for rent and sale is excited to announce the new addition of an In-Home Style Hospital Bed Department to their Boca Raton showroom."We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of safety and comfort when selecting a solution for a good night's sleep" said Diane Baratta, CEO. "Our home care-quality hospital beds are fully powered, adjustable and range from economical to more advanced models. The selection is designed to make in-home care convenient, safer, and more comfortable than ever before." she said."Our In-Home Style Hospital Bed Department expansion now showcases the most up to date bed choices in South Florida. As your trusted partner, we are committed to bringing you our most current line of in-home style hospital beds with delivery set-up and training on features in your home." said Vincent Baratta, COO.The company's latest offerings feature:Modern Design: Sleek, in-home friendly aesthetics that blend seamlessly with the living space without sacrificing functionality. When reading, watching TV, or resting, the beds can be adjusted according to the body contour.Enhanced Safety Features: Locking mechanisms and safety rails support easy access for caregivers and patients.Luxury Memory Foam Mattress Models : Provide comfort with a design that reduces pressure points and offers support throughout the night.Smart Technology Options: Deluxe beds come with integrated smart controls, allowing users to adjust settings on a mobile app or by voice control commands for added convenience. The range of customizable accessories, includes: bedside tables, lift chairs, and adjustable over-bed tables, to customize the care environment according to the users needs."The new In-Home Hospital Bed Department is permanent" said Vincent Baratta, COO. "Showroom visitors can experience the beds firsthand and talk with knowledgeable staff who will be glad to answer questions and help you find the perfect solution for your living space. If you can't come to us, our Technicians come to you in a van we call a workshop on wheels. " he said.About Mobility City of Boca Raton...Mobility City of Boca Raton is a trusted provider of mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, offering a wide range of products including scooters, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, and more. Dedicated to helping individuals regain their independence, Mobility City serves the greater Boca Raton community with top-quality service and a commitment to enhancing the lives of those in need. The Boca Raton showroom is part of a national network of 89 showrooms open and committed, covering New York to California and Boise to Boca.For more information, visit https://bocaratonfl.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City Products Explained in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.