Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Cedar Park

September 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Cedar Park will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, October 3.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Cedar Park, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Cedar Park workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Cedar Park will join more than 60 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Cedar Park

Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM

To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_CedarPark

Meeting ID: 299 333 220 111

Passcode: WnAPC4

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/513300308084076

Questions may be directed to: April Walker-Davis, Tourism Marketing Manager, City of Cedar Park, (512) 401-5070, April.WalkerDavis@cedarparktx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities