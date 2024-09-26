Renowned Author and Leadership Expert Tracy Curington Announces the Release of His Books

Books of Tracy Curington Author Tracy Curington

Tracy Curington, a renowned author, business coach, and leadership mentor, helps readers develop their spirituality and leadership skills.

SPRINGER, OK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Curington , a renowned author, business coach, and leadership mentor, is glad to announce the release of his published books, " Devotional Discovery " and " The Toughest Challenges for Servant-Leaders ." Since both are in different genres, his books will help readers develop their spirituality and leadership skills.For almost 20 years, Tracy Curington has written about pastoral ministry and business leadership. His unique blend of spiritual insight and practical leadership tactics makes his work important for all leaders. With these two engaging quantities, he reinforces his position as a faith and leadership expert.His book, "Devotional Discovery," is co-authored with his daughter Abigail Curington. They offer a yearlong Bible study with informative devotionals. This comprehensive guide helps people understand God's word and grow spiritually daily. Each of the 366 devotionals in the book is designed to resonate with readers of diverse backgrounds, making it accessible and enriching for both new and experienced believers.In "Devotional Discovery," Tracy Curington and his daughter emphasize daily Scripture reflection. The father-daughter combo built a website that stimulates Bible study and applies biblical teachings to daily life. This devotional guide is a spiritual companion to help readers through their faith journey's struggles and successes.In his other book, "The Toughest Challenges for Servant-Leaders," Tracy Curington turns his attention to the world of leadership. He has drawn this information from his extensive experience as a CEO, mentor, and speaker. This book is an important resource for leaders facing the various challenges of guiding and inspiring teams in the present era.Tracy Curington practices servant leadership, which emphasizes serving others and leading by example. He addresses some of the biggest challenges leaders confront, such as engaging colleagues, managing time, and creating a good, productive workplace. New and experienced leaders will appreciate the book's realistic advice and examples.The book "The Toughest Challenges for Servant-Leaders" is particularly timely in an era when effective leadership is more important. With distant work, quickly changing sectors, and rising demands on leaders, this book provides the tools and insights to negotiate these challenges gracefully. Servant leadership, as Tracy describes it, encourages empathy, teamwork, and mutual respect within organizations, ultimately leading to success.Tracy is an experienced leader and coach who loves helping people. As the founder of TMC Coaching and 180 Turnarounds, he helps people and businesses achieve their goals. Over two decades in pastoral ministry and commercial leadership make him particularly suited to address today's leadership concerns.Tracy Curington is a John Maxwell Leadership-qualified coach and Grant Cardone-licensed 10X Business Coach. He's known for changing lives as a coach and mentor. He hosts "The Collaborative Entrepreneur" podcast and founded "Page-Turners." His commitment to serving others is evident not only in his professional endeavors but also in his personal life. Therefore, he has been married for 27 years and is the father of eight children.About TMC Coaching and 180 Turnarounds“TMC Coaching” and “180 Turnarounds” are dedicated to licensing leaders and organizations to achieve their full potential through innovative coaching, consulting, and leadership development programs. Founded by Tracy Curington, these organizations are built on the principles of servant leadership. They are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of their clients and the broader community.The book, "Devotional Discovery," is available to purchase at https://a.co/d/i0XTr36 The book, "The Toughest Challenges for Servant-Leaders," is available now at https://a.co/d/9uG56uX For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact Tracy Curington at tracy@tmccoaching.org.For More InformationTracy CuringtonPhone: 580-340-1139Email: tracy@tmccoaching.orgSpringer, Oklahoma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.