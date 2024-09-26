ATR Expands Workforce Across Seven U.S. Facilities: Join Us in Supporting Sustainability Through “Renewed in America” Goods now available on Amazon

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a leading electronics recycling and refurbishment company, is excited to announce a nationwide recruitment drive for new talent across all seven of our U.S. facilities. The recent expansion of our “Renewed in America” product lines on Amazon and eBay marketplaces has created a surge in demand, and we are actively hiring skilled individuals to join our mission of promoting sustainability and creating high-quality, refurbished electronics for consumers.



Job Openings Available at ATR Facilities Nationwide

With facilities located in Salt Lake City UT; Pensacola, FL; Pontiac, IL; Birmingham, AL; San Antonio, TX; Allentown, PA; and Las Vegas, NV, ATR is offering a variety of job opportunities for individuals looking to build a career in the rapidly growing electronics recycling and refurbishment industry. From technical roles to warehouse management and logistics, our open positions span multiple areas of expertise:

Facility Manager (SLC, Las Vegas)

Computer Technicians (Birmingham, Pontiac, Allentown)

Warehouse Associates (Birmingham, Pontiac, SLC, San Antonio, Allentown)

Drivers, Class A and Box Truck (Birmingham, SLC, Pontiac)

Compliance and Administrative Assistants (Las Vegas, Allentown)

IT Asset Management Specialists/ eCommerce (Pensacola)

Sales Positions (Birmingham, Pensacola, Pontiac)



These positions play a critical role in ensuring that our “Renewed in America” products meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability. Every product refurbished and renewed by ATR undergoes stringent testing and is distributed to customers through major online platforms like Amazon and eBay.

Be Part of a Growing Industry with a Purpose

At ATR, we’re more than just a company—we’re a movement committed to environmental sustainability and local job creation. By joining ATR, employees become part of a team that helps reduce the environmental impact of e-waste, conserve valuable resources, and provide American consumers with affordable, reliable electronics. Our "Renewed in America" products are not only helping to reduce global warming but also generating meaningful employment opportunities across the country.

As a member of the ATR family, you will contribute to a circular economy where electronics are given a second life, avoiding landfills and helping reduce the carbon footprint associated with new production. ATR employees take pride in knowing their work directly benefits local economies and supports sustainability efforts nationwide.

What We Offer

ATR provides competitive pay, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career growth and development. We offer a dynamic work environment where innovation, sustainability, and teamwork are valued. Whether you’re starting your career or looking to advance, ATR offers training and advancement opportunities across all our locations.

Competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits

Opportunities for growth within a rapidly expanding industry

Comprehensive Training for specialized roles

Sign on Bonuses, 401K, Paid Vacations and Scalable Health Care Programs

A chance to make a tangible impact on sustainability efforts in the U.S.



Why Work with ATR?

Working with ATR means being part of a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes both the environment and its employees. We believe that when consumers purchase our refurbished products, they’re not just supporting sustainability—they’re also creating jobs for hardworking Americans. Our commitment to refurbishing electronics domestically has resulted in increased demand for skilled workers, and we’re eager to expand our team with individuals who share our passion for sustainability and innovation.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career where your work makes a real difference, ATR offers the chance to be part of something bigger. Our mission is not only to provide renewed electronics but also to support local economies and promote eco-friendly practices across the United States.

Apply Today!

If you're ready to make an impact, join ATR and become part of a team that's changing the way America handles electronics. With locations across the U.S. and a strong commitment to employee growth and development, ATR offers more than just a job—we offer a career with purpose.

To learn more about available positions and to apply online, please visit our careers page:

www.ATrecycle.com/jobs

About ATR



ATR is a certified woman owned company and a nationally recognized leader in electronics recycling and IT asset management, proudly headquartered in Pensacola, FL. As an R2v3/RIOS certified company, ATR upholds the highest standards of environmental sustainability, data security, and responsible recycling. We are approved by the U.S. State Department for ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) disposal programs and offer GSA (General Services Administration) discounts to all federal agencies. With a deep commitment to providing comprehensive life cycle management services, ATR has built a reputation as an industry leader, delivering the most robust and trusted service portfolio in the market.

To learn more about how we can help your organization join the movement and have your company’s decommissioned assets managed by an industry leading ITAD and Electronics recycling firm: Call 1-877-781-7779 or email Support@ATrecycle.com or chat with us live during regular business hours.

