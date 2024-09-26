Spire Global, Inc. October 21, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – SPIR Stockholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) securities between March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024. Spire Global is a provider of satellite data, analytics, and services.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Misled Investors Regarding Revenue Recognition Related to its Space Services Contracts

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; and (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 14, 2024, after the market closed, the Company announced it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was “reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition” regarding certain Space Services contracts and “related internal control matters.” The Company disclosed the “type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis” and “additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.41 or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024.

