GolfLync Secures $3.5 Million in Initial Funding, Sets Stage for Growth and Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GolfLync Inc. , an innovative platform designed to enhance the golfing experience, is excited to announce that it has successfully secured $3.5 million in initial funding, completed in the second quarter of 2024. This crucial investment marks a significant milestone for the company, enabling it to build its app, achieve 150,000 downloads, and lay the groundwork for a robust revenue model set to be implemented over the next 12 months. With this $3.5 million committed, the company is now entering the crowdfunding stage , which is currently underway.

The management team behind GolfLync expresses heartfelt gratitude to friends, family, and early investors who have shown unwavering support for the project. “We are incredibly thankful for the belief and trust our investors have placed in us. This funding not only empowers us to refine our app but also fuels our passion for revolutionizing the golfing experience,” said the management team.

The funding has allowed GolfLync to develop its app, which is designed to connect golfers of all skill levels, providing them with tools and resources to enhance their game. With a focus on community engagement, the platform aims to bring together golfers from around the world.

In addition to the successful funding, GolfLync has recently garnered attention on the popular podcast Go Fund Yourself , where the current management team, including Noah DiPasquale, Michael Quiel, and Evelina Chang, discussed their vision for the company and its future prospects.

As GolfLync continues to grow, the management team remains committed to delivering a top-notch user experience and engaging features that cater to the needs of golfers everywhere.

For more information about GolfLync and its innovative offerings, please contact the management team directly.

About GolfLync

GolfLync is the “Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.

If you like golf, you’ll love GolfLync!

The app is currently available for download on both the App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GolfLync.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact

investorrelations@golflync.com

(480) 877-9953

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.