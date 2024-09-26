Wabash and Steel Dynamics Forge 10-Year Strategic Partnership

New agreement secures priority access to critical, domestic steel supplies, solidifying Wabash’s ability to meet growing industry demands

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced a 10-year strategic agreement with Steel Dynamics, Inc., a leading steel producer and metal recycler in North America. This partnership will secure critical steel components, including hot-rolled, galvanized, and painted steel coils and steel crossmembers, to support Wabash's extensive transportation solutions portfolio of van trailers, tank trailers, platform trailers and truck bodies.



“We are excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Steel Dynamics,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global supply chain at Wabash. “This agreement fortifies our supply chain with high-priority capacity during critical demand periods, ensuring our ability to meet customer needs without the constraints often faced by other manufacturers.”

Steel Dynamics has been a trusted supplier to Wabash for 14 years, playing an essential role in supporting all product lines as the company has expanded its equipment offering. This agreement not only guarantees high-priority capacity but also includes backup supply from multiple Steel Dynamics facilities, ensuring a robust and reliable domestic steel supply chain. With this secured supply, Wabash is uniquely positioned to continue providing uninterrupted service to its customers, especially during periods of heightened demand.

“Having collaborated for many years, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Wabash through this long-term agreement,” said Barry Schneider, president and chief operating officer of Steel Dynamics. “We strive to be our customers’ preferred partner, through providing high-quality steel products and innovative solutions that meet and exceed expectations. This agreement aligns both of our companies to better serve the future demands of the commercial transportation industry, providing stability to our mutual customers.”

With this agreement, Wabash reinforces its commitment to long-term demand planning and leveraging partnerships with top industry leaders like Steel Dynamics. Alongside similar agreements with Rockland Flooring, Ryerson, J.B. Hunt, and Hydro, this partnership positions Wabash to lead the industry in supply reliability and operational excellence.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

