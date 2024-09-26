Niagara® Earns EPA’s 2024 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award

Award is one of the highest levels of recognition given to partners who demonstrate consistent efforts to promote water conservation and develop water-efficient products

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, a leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets, is honored to announce it received the 2024 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This esteemed award is the eighth Niagara has received from the EPA for contributing to the success of the WaterSense program by enhancing the market for water–efficient products, practices, and services and educating the public about the need to use water more efficiently.



In the midst of a nationwide drive to reduce water consumption, combat rising utility costs and address drought conditions, Niagara remains at the forefront of water-efficient technology. The 2024 WaterSense Sustained Excellence award marks a highlight for Niagara as the company celebrates 50 years of helping over 4.7 million users save more than 308 billion gallons of water and save over $3.7 billion in utility bills.

"We are honored to accept the WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award," said Carl Wehmeyer, Executive Vice President at Niagara. "For 50 years, Niagara has worked tirelessly to develop innovative technology that reduces water consumption and combat rising utility costs without compromising performance. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and inspiration to continue to create powerful, effective solutions that reduce our earth’s water and save money for home and property owners.”

Approximately 50 years ago, Bill Cutler, founder of Niagara, began working on water saving inventions in his garage. Through years of hard work the concept of Stealth Technology was formed. In 2009, Niagara patented its Stealth Technology® and created the world’s first 0.8 gallon per flush toilet with a re-engineered flush that was also high-powered, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free and water-efficient. Several years later, Niagara became the leader in the country for creating products that help municipalities save billions of gallons of water through rebate programs.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. More than 2,100 manufacturers, builders, retailers, utilities, government, and nonprofit organizations partner with WaterSense to produce and promote water-efficient products, programs, and homes.

“More than ever, consumers and businesses are looking to conserve resources, cut costs, and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Veronica Blette, Acting Associate Director of the Water Infrastructure Division in the EPA Office of Wastewater Management. “Our WaterSense Award winners for 2024 made it easy for Americans to make water-efficient choices and find WaterSense labeled products and homes that save water, energy, and money while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Since the EPA launched the program in 2006, nearly 46,000 WaterSense labeled models of plumbing and irrigation products have helped consumers and businesses save 8.7 trillion gallons of water; the amount of energy needed to pump, treat, and heat water by 997 billion kilowatt hours; and $207 billion in water and energy bills. These savings also helped prevent 379 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to planting 6.3 billion trees.

Messaging about WaterSense and water efficiency has been a cornerstone of Niagara’s advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns for more than 14 years. Through ongoing initiatives, Niagara educates partners, architects, engineers, plumbers, and staff and sales teams about the benefits of WaterSense-approved products. This commitment has earned Niagara recognition during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition held Sept. 26, 2024.

About Niagara

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by the EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

