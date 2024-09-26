SBMS Media Releases Insightful New Article on Strategic Business Planning for 2025

SBMS Media Provides Expert Guidance on Year-End Planning, Leveraging Fractional Executives, and Business Coaching for Small and Family-Owned Businesses

To be the top service provider, its necessary to put in the time for reflection and strategic planning.” — Nicole Crocker, Founder of SBMS Media

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBMS Media, a leading marketing and consulting agency, has released a new article offering timely insights on how small and family-owned businesses can strategically prepare for success in 2025. With the end of the year fast approaching, the article emphasizes the importance of shifting focus from short-term goals to long-term business planning and optimizing all areas of operations.In the article, SBMS Media explains how successful companies achieve growth year after year by conducting annual business planning, evaluating their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT), and using these insights to plan for the future. The piece encourages businesses to take a proactive approach to their 2025 strategy, rather than waiting for the new year to begin planning.One of the standout recommendations from SBMS Media’s article is the use of fractional executives, such as Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) or Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), to help guide strategic growth without the cost of hiring full-time C-suite professionals. These executives provide high-level expertise that can be shared across multiple businesses, allowing smaller companies to access strategic insights typically reserved for larger corporations.Nicole Crocker, founder of SBMS Media, shares in the article: "Companies that consistently review and plan every year are the ones that grow. Fractional executives provide a cost-effective way for small businesses to benefit from expert-level guidance without the expense of full-time staff."The article also underscores the value of external business coaching and consulting. By bringing in third-party experts, business owners can gain fresh perspectives that help identify blind spots, correct inefficiencies, and uncover opportunities for growth. SBMS Media emphasizes the need for a balanced focus on all areas of a business, including operations, marketing, and accounting, rather than just zeroing in on one department.As a call to action, SBMS Media encourages business owners to take the time to plan their 2025 strategies over the next few months. The firm also advises attending growth-focused workshops and group coaching events, which can provide valuable networking opportunities and expert insights.About SBMS Media:SBMS Media is a San Diego-based full-service marketing and consulting agency dedicated to helping family-owned service businesses grow through providing personalized affordable marketing strategies, fractional executive services, and tactical execution of campaign concepts. The firm’s comprehensive solutions are designed to reduce risk, optimize growth, and ensure long-term business success.About SBMS Media:SBMS Media specializes in full-service marketing and consulting for family-owned businesses. With tailored marketing strategies and expert guidance, the firm helps small businesses grow, optimize operations, and reduce risk, delivering long-term business success. Based in San Diego, SBMS Media supports companies nationwide.

2025 Business Planning - A Note from the Founder of SBMS Media

