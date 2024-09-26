Update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations, access to High School Road will be restricted

UPDATE: The High School Road approach closure has been extended to noon today due to delays in the roadwork preparation this morning.

Original story from September 25:

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction will be closing the approach to High School Road on US 26/89 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 26. Traffic will still be moving through US 26/89 Broadway, but during the two hours, there will be no access to and from High School Road onto US 26/89 Broadway at the intersection. Crews are working today to install advance signage warning drivers of the closure.

The closure is necessary to pave the last ribbons of asphalt through the intersection. Crews have chosen to get the work done as quickly as possible in an effort to open up the intersection before moving to the northern sections of the project.

Crews will continue working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in an effort to alleviate travel times for school transportation services and commuters in the afternoon. In an effort to expedite the work despite the shorter work days, crews will be working this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Wednesday of next week, the majority of the milled sections of US 26/89 Broadway should be paved and crews will be working on portions of Wyoming State Highway 22. Crews are still working to have the paving operations complete by October 11.

WYDOT encourages drivers to avoid the High School Road intersection tomorrow morning if possible, and consider other modes of travel for the day, such as school or public buses, biking or walking.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays.

Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html for traffic alerts and construction activities.