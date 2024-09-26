Mark Cuban Foundation and Florida Power & Light Company Bring Free AI Bootcamp to South Florida Teens

APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing Sept. 30.



The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with FPL, is bringing the only AI camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in South Florida. With a custom and highly relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of information technology (IT) professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of AI and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for economically disadvantaged high school students. Students are provided with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during the bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with FPL, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at FPL’s James L. Robo campus in Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 2, 9 and 16, will be hosted and staffed by FPL.

FPL is one of more than 30 companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"We’re honored to host these workshops,” said Grace Kurian, VP, IT technology solutions and operations at NextEra Energy, Inc., who led the launch of the AI Bootcamp in Palm Beach County. “South Florida continues to grow into a vast tech hub. I’m grateful for the investment by the Mark Cuban Foundation and FPL, which is strengthening our communities and opportunities for our future tech leaders of tomorrow.”

The Sept. 30 deadline is approaching quickly. Do not miss your chance – submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About FPL

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last nine years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

