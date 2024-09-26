DEL H. SMITH UNTANGLES PROFOUND QUESTIONS ON FAITH, SPIRITUALITY, AND LIFE’S PURPOSE AT KEY BOOK FESTIVALS

Discovering LIFE'S PURPOSE: Re-Examining the Club by Del H. Smith

Author Del H. Smith extends an invitation to examine life’s meaning through novel notions and embrace a fuller understanding of their essence

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With his latest work, " Discovering Life's Purpose : Re-examining the Club," author Del H. Smith delves into spirituality, reasoning, and the essence of existence, going beyond the teachings of traditional faith. This thought-provoking release will be featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Smith presents readers with a well-rounded exploration of atheism's arguments, the validity of the Bible, and the teachings of Christ. This allows readers to consider their own life's purpose with a solid foundation of reasoning. In addition, the book includes a unique "book within a book" called The Sayings of Jesus. This compilation contains nearly 400 teachings directly from Christ, that provide an in-depth knowledge of our creator’s purpose for our lives.Along with probing deeply into theological debates, Smith's captivating story extends an open invitation to readers to choose their own course. This work invites individuals of all beliefs to question their assumptions and approach life's profound questions with an open and logical mindset.“A readable and highly detailed inquiry into the roots and values of Christianity.” — KIRKUS Book Reviews.LitPick Reviews awarded Smith’s book 5-Stars, calling it “A fresh take on religious writing.”Andy, an Amazon customer, calls the book “very meaningful, inspirational, and enjoyable” in his review. He commends it for providing an excellent and thorough summary of the main ideas in the Bible and how they relate to everyday life. He finds this work stands out as a valuable and energizing read as it simplifies the complex and challenging topics found in the sacred text.Del H. Smith's "Discovering Life's Purpose: Re-examining the Club" serves as both a philosophical inquiry and a spiritual guidance, allowing readers to reconcile intellectual curiosity with spiritual belief. Smith's work, which is both rigorous and compassionate, bridges the gap between religious seekers and those who find traditional answers simplistic.Traverse a path of spiritual rejuvenation. Catch this illuminating masterpiece on the featured shelves of The Maple Staple , in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. Check out the booth at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Witness its showcase at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visit The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. Find all book editions at Amazon and other leading book depositories around the world.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.