Stop distributing unapproved drugs included in kits
On September 20, 2024, FDA requested Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stop distributing unapproved drugs marketed as "Unit-of-Use Prescription Compounding Kits," including:
FIRST Lansoprazole
FIRST Pantoprazole
FIRST Metronidazole
FIRST Mouthwash BLM
These kits have not been proven safe and effective and do not qualify for exemptions under the compounding provisions in sections 503A and 503B of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
FDA encourages companies marketing unapproved drugs to seek FDA approval. The NDC Directory identifies FDA approval status of all prescription drug marketed in the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
FDA notification regarding unapproved drugs included in kits
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.