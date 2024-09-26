RE: ROAD CLOSURE I89 NB MM116.8

Interstate 89 NB in area of MM116.8 now has one lane open currently. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Please expect delays.

Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP

From: Dubuque, Benjamin

Sent: Thursday, September 26, 2024 12:07 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE I89 NB MM116.8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I89 NB near MM116.8 is closed due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173