RE: ROAD CLOSURE I89 NB MM116.8
Interstate 89 NB in area of MM116.8 now has one lane open currently. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Please expect delays.
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE I89 NB MM116.8
I89 NB near MM116.8 is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
