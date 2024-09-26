Pay on Results PR Recognised as One of the Fastest Growing Businesses in the UK in UBS-supported Fast Growth Index 2024

Pay on Results PR is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious UK Fast Growth Index for 2024, supported by multinational investment bank UBS.

London, UK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pay on Results PR has been recognised as one of the fifty fastest-growing firms in London, a significant achievement among over 5.6 million businesses nationwide. The specific ranking within the list will be revealed at the UK Fast Growth Awards on November 28th at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London.

The UK Fast Growth Index identifies the fastest-growing businesses across seven nations and regions, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the UK economy. Collectively, the 350 businesses on this year’s index are generating over £12 billion ($16.1 billion) in revenue.

Former BBC TV host Omar Hamdi, Founder of Pay on Results PR, commented on the achievement:

"We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in London. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our technical, client success, and content teams, and the thousands of clients, across 45 countries, whose stories we have shared with the media. We look forward to the awards evening, where we will celebrate this achievement alongside other remarkable businesses from across the UK."





Image: Pay on Results PR featured in NASDAQ MarketSite, Times Square





Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the founder of the UK Fast Growth Index, added:

"The businesses listed in this year’s UK Fast Growth Index represent the best of British entrepreneurship. Their collective contributions are driving significant economic growth, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. We are proud to celebrate their success and look forward to revealing their place on the lists at the awards ceremony this November."

The UK Fast Growth Awards ceremony promises to be a night of celebration, recognising businesses from across seven regions: London, the Midlands and the East of England, the North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the South of England, and Wales. It will also honour the fastest-growing firms in twelve key sectors, acknowledging the incredible impact of these businesses on the UK’s economy.

About Pay on Results PR:

Pay on Results PR uses proprietary AI and tech to democratise access to the media for more than 4000 clients, across every industry, in 45 countries globally. Its tools include a PR LLM agent and the world’s only PR AI avatar chatbot, and are built around a proprietary community of over 200,000 media-focussed business owners and CEOs. The firm’s leadership and advisory board includes former KPMG USA national leader for strategic innovation Professor Sid Mohasseb, Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, and Emmy award-winning producer Brandon T. Adams.

About the Fast Growth Index:

The Fast Growth Index has been running in Wales for over 25 years, and its national roll-out is brought to you by the same team behind other notable programmes such as The Great British Entrepreneur Awards and The UK StartUp Awards. This initiative is more than just an annual index; it aims to build a community that supports, celebrates, and champions entrepreneurs at various stages. The index highlights the 50 fastest-growing businesses in seven nations and regions, based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

For more information about Pay on Results PR or to schedule an interview, please contact:

M. Richards

info@smallcappr.com



Legal Disclaimer:

