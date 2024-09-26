Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) Launches as the Premier Annual Gathering for Crypto Influencers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower and inspire the next generation of crypto influencers, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Dubai this fall. Taking place from November 8th to 10th, CCCC will serve as the premier annual gathering for the crypto community. It offers a unique platform for crypto content creators, influencers, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to learn, network, and grow together, shaping the future of the industry.



As a team of industry experts and visionaries, CCCC is dedicated to fostering a thriving ecosystem for content creators within the Web3 and crypto space. Our mission is to provide an educational retreat that equips creators with the tools to drive crypto adoption and expand the crypto ecosystem.

CCCC: Learn x Mingle x Grow

CCCC will offer sponsors and participants an unparalleled opportunity to:

Masterclass With World-Class Celebrities: Discover the secrets to personal branding and content strategies from world-renowned celebrities and influencers.

The team is proud to announce that CCCC has already received overwhelming support from the blockchain industry. Leading crypto exchanges have signed on as title sponsors, while key players from the Layer 2 and DeFi ecosystems have also shown their support by joining as sponsors with varying levels of participation.

"CCCC will provide a thought-provoking and transformative experience for crypto influencers," said Phoebe Peng, spokesperson for CCCC. "We provide a supportive community and platform that empowers creators to not only expand the future of the crypto industry but to redefine what's possible in the digital age."

CCCC is now accepting sponsorship applications and ticket purchases. For more information or to register, users can visit https://www.cccc.buzz/

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) is led by a team of industry experts and visionaries dedicated to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, CCCC curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

