Claris Highlights Rising Significance of Design-Build in Construction

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent market research by FMI Consulting, Claris Design•Build is bringing attention to the significant growth and transformation in the design-build sector. The report forecasts a substantial increase in design-build construction, projecting it to represent 47% of construction spending and experience a 22.5% growth in total spending by 2026.



Adapting to Market Volatility and Industry Challenges

The FMI Consulting survey, based on its 2021 design-build utilization report, reassessed the industry's status following various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. The flexibility and collaborative nature of design-build have proven resilient against these challenges. A significant finding from the report is that design-build, irrespective of the procurement approach, is more adept at managing cost uncertainty than other methods. This shift is indicative of a broader industry trend toward prioritizing collaboration.



Claris Design•Build’s Perspective on Market Growth and Resilience

Claris Design•Build has observed firsthand the increasing reliance on and success of the design-build approach. The FMI report highlights the continuous growth in the design-build sector, with an anticipated market share of over 47% in 2026 and a projected total growth of 22.5% from 2022 to 2026. This growth is expected to generate approximately $1.9 trillion in construction spending in the forecast period.

Regions such as the South Atlantic, Pacific, and West South Central census divisions are expected to see significant design-build spending. Furthermore, sectors like highway/street, education, and manufacturing will lead in design-build spending through 2026.

Design-Build’s Role in Navigating Challenges

The resilience of the design-build model is particularly evident in its response to contemporary challenges like supply chain disruptions. According to the survey, 83% of respondents believe that design-build is more effective in handling supply chain issues than other methods. Early procurement and dynamic scheduling are key strategies employed to mitigate these challenges. Additionally, over three-quarters of respondents agree that design-build facilitates greater utilization of prefabrication on projects.

In terms of procurement approaches, Competitive Best Value (CBV), Progressive Design-Build (PDB), and Qualifications-Based Selection (QBS) are predominant. These methods are noted for their superior ability to manage cost uncertainty in a volatile market, with PDB being particularly effective.

Contact Claris Design•Build for Expertise and Collaboration

For Utah-based projects or inquiries about the benefits and applications of design-build in modern construction, Claris Design•Build is available to provide expertise and collaboration. Their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in design and construction, ensuring that each project aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of their clients.



