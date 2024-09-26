Washington DFI Welcomes Trust Profiducia, Inc. To State Charter

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Trust Profiducia, Inc. (Profiducia) to the Washington State Trust Company Charter effective Sept. 25, 2024. Profiducia is the state’s 18th state-charted non-depository trust company.

Profiducia provides an experienced team of fiduciaries with services including executor, personal representative, trust administrator, power of attorney and probate assistance.

"DFI is committed to supporting local communities and fostering safe and sound financial services for all Washington residents, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” Division of Banks Director Roberta Hollinshead said. “We welcome Trust Profiducia, Inc. to the Washington Charter."