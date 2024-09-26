North Central-Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduation

The North Central Problem-Solving Court in Broken Bow celebrated two new graduates on September 19, 2024. Judge Tami Schendt presided over the ceremony, honoring this significant achievement alongside the graduates’ families and friends.

Completing the program is a remarkable accomplishment, representing the culmination of an intensive program involving comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. The Drug Court program spans a minimum of 20 months, equipping participants with the skills necessary to lead successful, drug and alcohol-free lives.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

