Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,069 in the last 365 days.

North Central-Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduation

The North Central Problem-Solving Court in Broken Bow celebrated two new graduates on September 19, 2024. Judge Tami Schendt presided over the ceremony, honoring this significant achievement alongside the graduates’ families and friends.

Completing the program is a remarkable accomplishment, representing the culmination of an intensive program involving comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. The Drug Court program spans a minimum of 20 months, equipping participants with the skills necessary to lead successful, drug and alcohol-free lives.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Read the full story at KVRN 880 - KRVN 93.1 - KAMI

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Stanton, North Central Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 340-3461              Email: douglas.stanton@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo courtesy of KVRN 880 - KRVN 93.1 – KAMI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North Central-Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more