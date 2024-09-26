Check Point Software Recognized as a Visionary in Endpoint Security in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Check Point is acknowledged for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Check Point Harmony Endpoint is shaping the future of workspace security with flexible deployment options and a unified security approach, offering robust endpoint protection tailored to organizations of any scale.

Businesses today are grappling with more advanced cyber threats aimed particularly at endpoints, highlighted by Check Point Research's report of a 30% increase in global cyber-attacks in the second quarter of 2024. Simultaneously, they must navigate the complexities of managing numerous security solutions. Check Point Harmony Endpoint mitigates these challenges by providing robust protection, with a 99.8% block rate against new malware, ransomware, and zero-day attacks. It ensures seamless security across diverse devices and networks, simplifying management and reducing operational costs.

Gary Li, Vice President of Research Institute at Gotion High-Tech emphasized our features, stating that, “Check Point Harmony Endpoint satisfied all of our criteria and efficiently addressed our current cybersecurity risks. Its autonomous detection and response capability also enable our team to easily intercept attacks and prevent them from affecting users and endpoints.”

“We’re thrilled that Gartner has acknowledged us for the second year in a row, as we consistently secure customer traction and provide our clients with comprehensive security solutions to safeguard them against the latest cyber-attacks,” said Ofir Israel, VP of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. “We see endpoints being among the most vulnerable for compromise and persistently push the boundaries of innovation to ensure strong protection for businesses of all sizes.”



Harmony Endpoint offers a robust and all-encompassing security solution for endpoints, featuring advanced EPP, EDR, and XDR functionalities, that safeguard remote workforces against the intricate threats of today's digital environment. Harmony Endpoint is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, a comprehensive platform that provides top-tier security across data centers, networks, cloud services, branch offices, and remote users, all managed through a unified interface.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms visit our website and check out the blog.

Discover how Harmony Endpoint can safeguard your workforce. Visit us for more information: https://www.checkpoint.com/solutions/endpoint-security/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

