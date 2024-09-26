Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,114 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE to Host Variety of Virtual Office Hours to Support Educators and Administrators for 24/25 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a wide variety of office hours this school year to support school and district educators/staff with everything from technical assistance to professional learning, as well as opportunities to connect and share with colleagues across the state.

Please find a selection of virtual office hours hosted by Maine DOE staff below:

  • Assessment Team Office Hours – Second Wednesday of the month, 12:00 – 1:– pm
  • ESEA Federal Programs Fiscal Office Hours – Second Tuesday of the month, 9:00 – 10:00 am
  • Federal Relief Program Office Hours – First Thursday of the month, 9:00 am – 10:00 am
  • Federal Fiscal Office Hours – Last Thursday of the month, 10:00 – 11:00 am
  • Federal Relief, No agenda Walk-In Fiscal Office Hour – Tuesdays at 9:00 am through October 1st
  • Home Instruction Office Hours – Wednesdays, 1:00 – 2:00 pm
  • Multi-tiered System of Supports Office Hours – First Friday of the Month 10:00 am
  • Early Learning Office Hours – Second Thursday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
  • School Finance & Compliance Office Hours – Third Tuesday of the month, 10:00 am
  • School Safety & Emergency Office Hours – Thursdays, 12:00 – 1:00 pm
  • School Nurse Office Hours – First Wednesday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
  • Wabanaki Studies Office Hours – First Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm
  • Special Services Office Hours – Second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm
  • Integrated Literacy – Every Tuesday and Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 4:30 pm
  • Multilingual Networking Office Hours – Monthly, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
  • Innovative Research and Design Office Hours – Third Wednesday of the month, 1:00 -2:00 pm (starting in October)
  • Engine – Collaborative Platform for Educators Office Hours – First Wednesday of the month, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (starting in November)
  • Making Connections – HE & PE Community of Practice – Monthly on varying dates, 3:15 – 4:15 pm
  • Wellness Community of Practice – Fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:15 – 4:15 pm

To find additional information and registration links for any of the opportunities above, search for them in the Maine DOE Events Calendar by date, event type, and/or host topic.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine DOE to Host Variety of Virtual Office Hours to Support Educators and Administrators for 24/25 School Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more