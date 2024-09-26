Maine DOE to Host Variety of Virtual Office Hours to Support Educators and Administrators for 24/25 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a wide variety of office hours this school year to support school and district educators/staff with everything from technical assistance to professional learning, as well as opportunities to connect and share with colleagues across the state.

Please find a selection of virtual office hours hosted by Maine DOE staff below:

Assessment Team Office Hours – Second Wednesday of the month, 12:00 – 1:– pm

– Second Wednesday of the month, 12:00 – 1:– pm ESEA Federal Programs Fiscal Office Hours – Second Tuesday of the month, 9:00 – 10:00 am

– Second Tuesday of the month, 9:00 – 10:00 am Federal Relief Program Office Hours – First Thursday of the month, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

– First Thursday of the month, 9:00 am – 10:00 am Federal Fiscal Office Hours – Last Thursday of the month, 10:00 – 11:00 am

– Last Thursday of the month, 10:00 – 11:00 am Federal Relief, No agenda Walk-In Fiscal Office Hour – Tuesdays at 9:00 am through October 1st

– Tuesdays at 9:00 am through October 1st Home Instruction Office Hours – Wednesdays, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

– Wednesdays, 1:00 – 2:00 pm Multi-tiered System of Supports Office Hours – First Friday of the Month 10:00 am

– First Friday of the Month 10:00 am Early Learning Office Hours – Second Thursday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

– Second Thursday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm School Finance & Compliance Office Hours – Third Tuesday of the month, 10:00 am

– Third Tuesday of the month, 10:00 am School Safety & Emergency Office Hours – Thursdays, 12:00 – 1:00 pm

– Thursdays, 12:00 – 1:00 pm School Nurse Office Hours – First Wednesday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

– First Wednesday of the month, 3:30 – 4:30 pm Wabanaki Studies Office Hours – First Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm

– First Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm Special Services Office Hours – Second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm

– Second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:00 – 4:00 pm Integrated Literacy – Every Tuesday and Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

– Every Tuesday and Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 4:30 pm Multilingual Networking Office Hours – Monthly, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Monthly, 3:30 – 4:30 pm Innovative Research and Design Office Hours – Third Wednesday of the month, 1:00 -2:00 pm (starting in October)

– Third Wednesday of the month, 1:00 -2:00 pm (starting in October) Engine – Collaborative Platform for Educators Office Hours – First Wednesday of the month, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (starting in November)

First Wednesday of the month, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (starting in November) Making Connections – HE & PE Community of Practice – Monthly on varying dates, 3:15 – 4:15 pm

– Monthly on varying dates, 3:15 – 4:15 pm Wellness Community of Practice – Fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:15 – 4:15 pm

To find additional information and registration links for any of the opportunities above, search for them in the Maine DOE Events Calendar by date, event type, and/or host topic.