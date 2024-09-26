Tealium named a Strong Performer in Customer Data Platforms for B2C report by Independent Research Firm

Tealium was recognized for its extensive partner ecosystem and ‘has mastered data connectivity’

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Platforms for B2C, Q3 2024. In this evaluation, Tealium was cited as a Strong Performer.

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates the top CDP vendors for B2C in the market, and mentions that Tealium “has mastered data connectivity.” According to the report, “Tealium’s most notable strategic achievement is its extensive partner ecosystem that drives wide-ranging data and activation optionality and its comprehensive R&D investment in all phases of CDP functionality.”

Tealium’s Product Roadmap

The report notes that “Tealium’s product roadmap plans for continued expansion of data sources including cloud data warehouses and zero-copy access, enhanced data matching and profile compilation, measurement and insights features, new zero-party data features, enhanced workflows for audience management, and data monitoring.”

“Our product roadmap is designed to navigate the complexities of the modern customer data landscape,” said Bob Page, Chief Product Officer at Tealium. “By introducing features like consent orchestration, enhancing our real-time capabilities through the Tealium Moments API, and expanding integrations within our partner ecosystem, we're empowering organizations to deliver enhanced personalization and experiences at scale.”

This year, Tealium announced several new solution innovations, including Tealium for AI , Tealium Moments , Tealium for Healthcare , and Tealium’s Cloud Data Warehouse Partner Ecosystem , among other features.

Tealium’s Dynamic Partner Ecosystem

Tealium’s vendor-neutral CDP comprises an ecosystem of over 2,500 global technology and agency partners. Tealium's partner ecosystem drives enhanced customer success through strategic collaborations that optimize value from customer data and open up new opportunities for activation and analysis, with the ultimate goal of personalization and data-driven CX at scale.

Earlier this year, Tealium announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to expand privacy-centric customer data solutions for its customers worldwide, in addition to being one of the first CDPs to offer seamless integration to Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming API .

Tealium’s Strong Productized Consumer Consent Management

According to the report, “Tealium provides strong productized consumer consent management functionality, an enormous range of data ingestion and egress integrations, and balanced support for known and unknown audience targeting.”

Tealium states that its CDP enables robust data governance, allowing organizations to enforce user privacy choices across various marketing and analytics tools. According to Tealium, its solutions are also designed to support global enterprises in achieving data compliance with any regional or global consent regulations, including GDPR, CPRA, HIPAA, ISO 27001 & 27018 and SSAE18 SOC 2 Type I & II.

Learn more about the Q3 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Data Platforms. The report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms™, more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .



