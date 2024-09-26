BioNTX Announces 2024 Tech Transfer Showcase Finalists Pitch Competition at the 2024 iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX is pleased to announce the finalists for the 3rd Annual Tech Transfer Showcase, set for Friday, October 4th, at the 2024 iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit. The Tech Transfer Showcase shines the spotlight on life science innovation that may be sitting on the shelf and strengthens the development of future leaders and entrepreneurs. This program is designed to assist academic institutions in presenting technologies available for licensing, collaboration and acquisition.



The goal of the Tech Transfer Showcase is to connect Texas based academic institutions with Texas-based investors and industry executives that can help provide valuable insight into commercial readiness, market fit, business models, strategic partnerships, and commercial viability of all technologies. The 2024 competition was open to all Texas Universities. After submission, a panel of experienced judges reviews each university’s featured technology and selects the top six finalists to advance to the pitch showcase at the BioNTX annual Summit.

In 2024, BioNTX has seen a 50% increase in applicants for this opportunity. A panel of knowledgeable judges have selected the top six finalists to advance to the pitch event at the iC³ Summit. The 2024 Tech Transfer Showcase finalists are:

“BioNTX is proud to provide a platform for university faculty and inventors to test their technology and receive expert guidance for the commercialization of their innovation,” reports Kathleen Otto, CEO, BioNTX.

Each finalist will collaborate with a Tech Transfer judge to refine their pitch and will present their technology at the iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit for a chance to win a cash prize.

“The BioNTX Tech Transfer Showcase is a perfect opportunity to get a glimpse into early-stage technologies coming out of the top universities in Texas. As a mentor and judge, it is very rewarding to see the progression and growth of the presenter and their pitches throughout the process,” said Chad Ronholdt, Co-founder, CEO of ASC Biosciences and Managing Director of NVB Ventures.

Paul J. Corson, Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer for the University of Texas at Arlington, is the moderator of the Tech Transfer Office Showcase and Pitch Competition at the iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit on Friday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Corson states, “North Texas is a great place for life science startups, as evidenced by the amazing work I see at UT Arlington every day.” The Tech Transfer winner will be announced after the showcase and pitch competition at the Summit.

About the 2024 iC3 Life Science Summit

The 10th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit brings together the community and North Texas bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders for a two-day event from Thursday, October 3rd – Friday, October 4th. The iC³ Summit fosters collaboration between thought leaders, knowledge exchange, and explores the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences. We invite you to register for the 2024 iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, please click here .

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

