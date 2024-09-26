OpenSSF Announces Key Themes of AI Security, Diversity and Open Source Public Policy at SOSS Fusion Conference

Engaging Sessions Led by Industry Experts Will Empower Attendees With the Knowledge, Tools, and Connections to Drive Innovation and Enhance Security in the Open Source Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is pleased to announce the agenda for its inaugural Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Fusion Conference, which will take place October 22-23, 2024, in Atlanta, Ga. Featuring presentations covering a variety of high-priority topics, including AI security, diversity, OSS consumption and public policy, the conference will bring together a diverse group of professionals from both the public and private sectors — software developers, security engineers, cybersecurity experts and leaders, founders, tech pioneers and policymakers — to collaborate on creating a more secure open source future.



In the wake of recent high-profile incidents including XZ Utils, there has been an industry-wide pivot to focus on creating and implementing programs and best practices to bolster open source security. SOSS Fusion will unite key stakeholders for discussions, training and community-building opportunities to advance a more secure digital future. The program will feature keynotes from industry leaders, including:

Decoding the AI Revolution; Implications for Security and Society: AI Security Matters: Bruce Schneier, renowned security technologist and best-selling author

Window Snyder, founder and CEO at Thistle Technologies (session details forthcoming)

Enshittification Was a Choice: Cory Doctorow, science fiction author, activist and journalist

Government's Continuing Path Contributing Towards a Secure Open Source Ecosystem: Timothy Pepper, senior technical advisor, open source software security, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Setting the Standard — Safely Operationalizing OSS Contributions: Brenton Stevens, open source compliance manager, Fannie Mae

There Is Just One Way to Do Open Source Security: Together: Martin Mickos, CEO, HackerOne

"Security in the open source world is not just about technology; it's about building a culture of collaboration and trust," said Arun Gupta, vice president and general manager of Open Ecosystem Initiatives at Intel and OpenSSF governing board chair. "At SOSS Fusion, we're bringing together the best minds in the industry to address the pressing challenges of our time, from AI security to diversity and public policy. This conference is an essential step towards creating a safer, more inclusive digital future."

It will also showcase workshops on the latest security technologies, panel discussions on emerging cyber threats, and networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders. Agenda highlights include:

Building Developer Confidence in Software Security With the DevRel Community [Panel]: Katherine Druckman, Intel Corporation; Tabatha DiDomenico, G-Research; Lori Lorusso, Percona

Assessing Open Source Software Projects in the Software Supply Chain: Scott Hissam, Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute, and Joshua "CoCo" Crisp, Unified Platform (USCYBERCOM)

Trojan Model Hubs: Hacking the ML Supply Chain and Defending Yourself from Threats: Sam Washko and William Armiros, Protect AI

Navigating the Quantum Readiness Journey: Hands-on Guidance for Starting Your Migration: Eric Mizell, Keyfactor

Is Diversity the Top Ingredient in Your SBOM?: Rao Lakkakula and Tunji Taiwo, JPMorgan Chase



Registration for SOSS Fusion 2024 is now open. To learn more about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website .

About the OpenSSF

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry initiative by the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry’s most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaborating and working upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security. For more information, please visit us at openssf.org .

