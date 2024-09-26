Traliant Unveils Active Shooter Response Training to Enhance Workplace Safety

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced new Active Shooter Response training to equip employees with the knowledge to act swiftly and confidently in an active shooter situation, safeguarding both staff and customers.



With nearly 31% of active shooter incidents happening at workplaces, and 79% of companies acknowledging they're not fully prepared, according to The National Institute of Justice, it’s more important than ever to be ready. While these events are rare, knowing the warning signs of violence and how to respond can be lifesaving.

“When seconds count, having a workforce trained to respond to workplace violence can make all the difference,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “Our Active Shooter Response training builds a culture of safety and preparedness, giving employers and employees the confidence to act decisively if the unthinkable happens.”

As workplace violence increases nationwide, states are implementing new laws to ensure businesses are better equipped. Most recently, New York passed the Retail Worker Safety Act requiring employers to include active shooter response training as part of their workplace violence prevention programs.

Traliant’s 35-minute interactive course prepares employees and managers to recognize a potential active shooter situation and respond using the FBI-endorsed “Run, Hide, Fight” method, while also covering communication with law enforcement and first responders.

