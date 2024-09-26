Walter R. Scarborough’s “From Today to Eternity” to Illuminate Prophetic Insights at Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fairs

From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1

An in-depth examination of biblical prophecy and end times set to engage readers globally.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter R. Scarborough’s “From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1” is set to captivate audiences with its in-depth analysis of Biblical prophecy. This seminal work will be featured at two prominent literary events: The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024.“From Today to Eternity” offers a detailed examination of the prophetic scriptures within the Bible, aiming to alleviate the fears and uncertainties many Christians face about the future. Scarborough’s volume is designed to provide clarity and insight into end times prophecies, supported by a thorough exploration of theological concepts and interpretations. As one-fourth of the Bible addresses prophecy and end times, Scarborough’s work is a crucial resource for those seeking to understand these complex themes.A self-taught student in Biblical prophecy, Walter R. Scarborough applies his precision as an architect to the study of eschatology. Despite lacking formal theological credentials, his rigorous approach and passion for prophecy, and dedication and extensive research have resulted in a two-volume set that demystifies Biblical prophecies and presents them in a structured and accessible manner, designed to offer readers a robust understanding of eschatological themes.At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival, taking place at Queen’s Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024, visitors can explore Scarborough’s work at The Maple Staple’s booth, located in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe.Additionally, “From Today to Eternity” will be prominently displayed at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16-20, 2024 , at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Attendees are encouraged to visit The Maple Staple bookstore at Hall 5.1, Stand C35 for an in-depth look at Scarborough’s study. Booth visitors can also expect to get free copies of this insightful book until supplies last.For those looking to pick up a copy of “From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1”, it’s available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

