Solar Panels Market Set to Boom Anticipating Explosive 7.1% CAGR Growth, Surpass US$ 312.68 Billion From 2024 to 2032

The rising number of people switching towards renewable energy sources has led to increased demand for solar panels in the rooftop solar industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been provided in the research study to illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 169.95 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 312.68 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬?Solar panels, also referred to as photovoltaic panels, are panels designed to convert sunlight into electricity. These panels consist of several individual solar cells, which are themselves composed of silicon, phosphorous, and boron. The phosphorous in individual solar cells is responsible for providing the negative charge, whereas boron offers a positive charge. During photon absorption, the solar panels initiate an electric current. The energy from the photon results in electrons being knocked out of their atomic orbits and released into electric fields generated by the solar cells. The declining costs of producing solar cells with materials such as polysilicon and silver have resulted in increased adoption of solar panels, impacting the solar panels market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 169.95 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 312.68 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032• Leading market players are focusing on the development of new solar panel technologies to reduce their operating expenses and carbon footprint• The solar panels market segmentation is primarily based on technology, type, grid connectivity, installation, application, end-user, and region• The top regions covered in the research study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬?The market for solar panels has the presence of both established players and new entrants. The top market participants are adopting a variety of strategic initiatives to improve their product offerings.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• Canadian Solar Inc.• First Solar Inc.• Green Brilliance Renewable Energy LLP• Kaneka Corporation• SoloPower Systems Inc.• Sony Corporation• SunPower Corporation• Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. The market is anticipated to grow and innovate, raising product efficiency and production capacity. As a result, consumers can access and afford solar energy, thereby propelling the expansion of the solar panels market.𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: The high installation costs of solar panels act as a major limiting factor in the market for solar panels. The installation of solar panels necessitates setting aside a specific quantity of land that’s directly proportional to the energy demand. Also, after installing the panel, the area can’t be used for any other purpose.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the solar panels market from 2024 to 2032. The rising use of solar PV modules in various commercial and residential applications primarily fuels the regional market growth. Besides, rising investment in the extension of manufacturing capabilities and surge in infrastructure development further propels the market demand in APAC.Europe: Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growing consumer demand for clean energy and growing energy efficiency are the key factors propelling the adoption of solar panels in the region.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝?By Technology Outlook• Crystalline Silicone• Concentrated Solar PowerBy Type Outlook• Monocrystalline• Polycrystalline• Thin Film• Concentrated PV cellBy Grid Connectivity Outlook• On grid• Off gridBy Installation Outlook• Ground-Mounted Solar Panels• Floating Solar Panels• Rooftop Solar PanelsBy Application Outlook• Agriculture• Commercial• Power Plants• ResidentialBy End-User Outlook• Residential• Industrial/Commercial• UtilityBy Region Outlook• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa) Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company.

