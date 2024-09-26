Post-Election Tax ‘Armageddon’ Policies Dissected by Brownstein Bipartisan Experts in New Podcast Airing Now

Next Administration ‘Will Bring New Tax Bill,’ According Brownstein Tax Pros

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a new administration and a potential “tax Armageddon” facing the clients of family offices, the bipartisan tax experts at Brownstein dissect the aftereffects of November’s elections on America’s tax policies.The podcast features bipartisan experts from the Washington, D.C., law firm Brownstein , with tax department leaders Rosemary Becchi, Shareholder, and Russell Sullivan, Shareholder, leading the conversation with its Republican tax pro Will Dunham, Policy Director, and Democratic tax pro, Nadeam Elshami, Policy Director.Dunham worked most recently in former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s office and for years has been deeply involved in Republican-based tax policy. Elshami, Managing Director of Brownstein’s Washington, D.C. office, was Chief of Staff for former Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.The Brownstein panel discussion is entitled: “Will There be a 2025 Tax Armageddon After the Election?”In the podcast, the guests share insights on how tax policy might look if either party sweeps the elections, or if there is split control of government after November. However, the no matter who wins the White House or Congress, the podcast panel agree on one thing: “ there will be a new tax bill in 2025 .”The podcast, part of a series called “The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill,” is airing on Spotify and other podcast platforms. The series is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group, advocates for clients of family offices and successful individuals.“This bipartisan panel discussion highlights the many critical tax issues facing clients of family offices and family businesses as we head into elections,” said Soldano about the episode. “Our partners at Brownstein detail the importance the election plays on many expiring taxes impacting the largest private employer in the country, family businesses,” she said.Soldano is also President of Family Enterprise USA, a sister organization advocating for generationally-owned family businesses.Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find it on Spotify click on: Family Enterprise USA Podcast About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes multi-generational family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington, D.C. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization

