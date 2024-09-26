$90.2+ Billion Digestive Health Market: Trends, Growth, and Future Prospects | CAGR of 8.8% to 2031

Digestive Health Market Size, Share

Digestive Health Market to Reach $90.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Probiotics and Growing Awareness” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31458 The global digestive health market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased awareness of gut health and rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. Below is a summary of key insights:• Market Valuation and Growth:• The global digestive health market was valued at $38.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $90.2 billion by 2031.• The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.• Key Market Drivers:• Prevalence of Digestive Disorders: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) affects up to 27.8% of U.S. adults, highlighting the growing need for digestive health solutions.• Increased Consumer Awareness: Rising awareness of the link between gut health and overall well-being has driven demand, particularly following the global pandemic.• Popularity of Probiotics: Consumer understanding of the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics for gut health is boosting market growth.• Aging Population: A growing geriatric population and rising incidence of digestive issues are expanding the demand for digestive health products.• Market Segmentation:• By Type: Probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes. Probiotics dominated in 2021, with enzymes projected to grow at the highest rate due to their role in improving digestion.• By Form: Capsules led the market in 2021, with advantages like easy administration and convenience making them the preferred choice.• By Distribution Channel: Drug stores and retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share, though online providers are expected to witness the highest growth due to increased digitalization.• Regional Insights:• North America: Held the largest market share in 2021, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and key market players.• Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to a rising elderly population, an increase in digestive disorders, and governmental efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.• Challenges and Opportunities:• Challenges: High regulatory standards and expensive product development costs could hinder market growth.• Opportunities: Increasing R&D investments by major market players offer potential for innovation and growth.• Leading Companies:• Notable companies in the digestive health market include Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, BASF SE, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Herbalife Nutrition, and Nestle SA, among others.The digestive health market is set for robust expansion in the coming years, propelled by innovations in probiotics, consumer awareness, and technological advancements in healthcare solutions.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31458

