BloomZ Participates in the Audio Production of The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- Videogame

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BloomZ Inc. (“BloomZ” or the “Company”), a Japanese audio production and voice actor management company, announced today that it participated in the audio production of “The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria-,“ a science fantasy role-play videogame.

Developed by Nihon Falcom Corporation, a Japanese videogame developer (TSE: 3723), The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- is a part of a broader series that is now available for online purchase across Asia, The Legend of Heroes franchise. BloomZ was engaged by Nihon Falcom Corporation as the preferred vendor for audio production, given the Company’s ability to develop high-quality audio engineering. The Company is expecting significant growth in the global gaming industry and believes such growth will foster the demand for premium graphics and audio production, resulting in greater demand for BloomZ’s services.

“BloomZ’s involvement with The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- videogame marks a significant advancement in expanding the Company’s footprint within the entertainment industry,” said Kazusa Aranami, CEO of BloomZ. “In the gaming sector, we are confident that building a strong portfolio in audio production will position us to secure more projects, further strengthening our revenue foundation.

Additionally, we expect to broaden our reach across various entertainment verticals, including animation production and VTuber initiatives. Through these efforts, we are executing a strategic management plan aimed at long-term growth, which we believe will enhance our appeal as an investment opportunity for stakeholders."

