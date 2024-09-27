High Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.28 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high performance liquid chromatography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.61 billion in 2023 to $4.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand from pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry demand, food safety and quality control needs, environmental monitoring and regulation compliance, automation and workflow optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high performance liquid chromatography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising applications in biotechnology and life sciences, growing importance in food safety and analysis, automation and integration in laboratories, demand from contract research organizations (CROs) and analytical labs, emphasis on compliance and standardization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography market going forward. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis are diseases that often last for a longer time and require more medical attention. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analyzes any medications to validate their identity, provide quantitative data, and track the progress of illness therapy. It may also be utilized to advance the understanding of normal and pathological processes in the human body through biological and therapeutic research prior to medication licensing which in turn is boosting the growth of the market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Gilson LLC, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Tosoh Bioscience GmbH, JASCO Inc., IDEX Health & Science LLC, Bruker Corporation, Orochem Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Knauer GmbH, GL Sciences Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Cecil Instruments Limited, SCION Instruments, YMC Co. Ltd., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Valco Instruments Co. Inc., Spark Holland B.V., Teledyne Tekmar, Xylem Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Imtakt Corporation, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Advion Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size?

Major companies operating in the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market are focusing on product developments and launches, such as a cutting-edge ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), to sustain their position in the market. A cutting-edge ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) refers to an advanced and highly efficient analytical instrument used in chromatography.

How Is The Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Accessories, Software

2) By Application: Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensic, Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Food And Beverage Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Environmental Agencies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market

North America was the largest region in the market analysis in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Definition

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique for separating the components of a mixture and identifying and quantifying each component. The HPLC is utilized in the quantitative determination of plasma levels of drugs and their metabolites. This is especially crucial for the creation of novel medications and for the supervision of therapy.

The High Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high performance liquid chromatography market size, high performance liquid chromatography market drivers and trends, high performance liquid chromatography market major players and high performance liquid chromatography market growth across geographies.

