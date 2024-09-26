Matexcel Expands Offerings for Hydroxyapatite, Enhancing Material Availability for Diversified Applications

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matexcel, a leading supplier of advanced materials, today announced a significant expansion of its hydroxyapatite (HAp) product line. The company now provides HAp in a wider range of dimensions, from nanoparticles to microparticles, and offers various grades tailored to research, medical, and food applications.Hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral form of calcium apatite, plays a crucial role in human health as the primary component of tooth enamel and bone mineral. Its unique properties make it an ideal material for numerous biomedical applications, including dental and orthopedic implants, bone regeneration therapies, and drug delivery systems."By broadening our hydroxyapatite offerings, Matexcel aims to support the growing demands of researchers, manufacturers, and industries that rely on this versatile biomaterial," said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel. "Our expanded product line will facilitate innovation in areas ranging from oral health products to agricultural fertilizers."Matexcel's nano-hydroxyapatite, for instance, can enhance toothpaste formulations by effectively remineralizing and repairing tooth surfaces, improving antimicrobial properties, and reducing sensitivity. It can also be utilized as additives for mouthwash, dental floss, probiotic chewable tablets, and so on. The company's medical-grade HAp is suitable for coating implants, such as uncemented knee prostheses, to promote osseointegration and long-term stability.In addition to its biomedical applications, hydroxyapatite has value in agriculture as a sustainable fertilizer. Matexcel's food-grade HAp supports environmentally friendly farming practices, contributing to soil health and crop nutrition. Researchers will also benefit from Matexcel's research-grade hydroxyapatite, which is available in various particle sizes and can be used in chromatographic separations of biomolecules like proteins and peptides.Featured HAp roducts at Matexcel include:Egg Shell HydroxyapatiteHydroxyapatite (HAp) (acicular) PowderHydroxyapatite (HAp) (Fibrous) Powder...According to Johnson, all products at Matexcel are genetically unmodified, and no genetically modified organisms (GMOs) related items are applied throughout production. In addition, its Gluten Free HAp is manufactured in chemical synthesis means, and no gluten-containing materials or derivatives are handled at any stage of facilities, thus preventing cross-contamination potential."Matexcel is committed to providing high-quality materials that enable breakthroughs in healthcare, agriculture, and scientific research," added Johnson. "Our expanded hydroxyapatite product line is a testament to this commitment and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."For more information about Matexcel's hydroxyapatite products, including ordering and customization options, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/hydroxyapatite.html

