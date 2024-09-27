Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

It will grow to $1.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of reproductive health, delay in childbearing age, cultural and societal changes, rising maternal age, over-the-counter availability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, rising interest in natural family planning, global fertility tourism, government initiatives for family planning, affordable healthcare initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market

The increasing incidence of gynecological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market going forward. A gynecological problem is a medical ailment that affects the female reproductive organs, specifically the breasts and abdominal and pelvic organs such as the womb (uterus), ovaries, vagina, fallopian tubes, and vulva. Fertility testing can be performed to identify ovulation and/or to diagnose infertility, which is defined as the inability to procreate naturally which in turn helps in reducing gynecological disorders.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Abbott Laboratories, Atlas Medical GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Quidel Corporation, Egens Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, Everlywell Inc., Genea Pty Limited, Geratherm Medical AG, Mankind Pharma Ltd., SA Scientific Ltd., Artron Laboratories Inc., PRIMA Lab SA, The Procter & Gamble Company, Alere Inc., Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Fairhaven Health LLC, Fertility Focus Limited, HiLin Life Products Inc., Home Access Health Corporation, Inverness Medical Innovations Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., UEBE Medical GmbH, Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Creative MicroTech Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., ScreenCell SAS.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products, such as home fertility test kit to provide better fertility status from the convenience of home. A home fertility test kit is a device or kit that allows individuals to collect and analyze their hormone levels, fertility, or other reproductive health information at home, without the need for a visit to a medical facility.

How Is The Global Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Fertility Rapid Test Kits, Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

2) By Device Type: Digital Devices, Line-indicator Devices

3) By Test Type: FSH Urine Test, LH Urine Test, hCG Blood Test, hCG Urine Test

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Channel, Retail Channel, Online Channel

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Definition

The female fertility and pregnancy rapid tests refer to a method used to test fertility and pregnancy in women by performing drugstore-bought urine tests and blood tests at the doctor's office. Rapid test kits for fertility and pregnancy are a simple, user-friendly fertility testing solution used for the detection of ovulation and/or for diagnosing infertility in females.

Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market size, female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market drivers and trends, female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market major players and female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

