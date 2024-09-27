Functional Drinks Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The functional drinks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $43.63 billion in 2023 to $46.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovation and product development, marketing and branding strategies, increased consumer awareness, lifestyle changes, distribution channels.

The functional drinks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $57.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced formulations, global health challenges, sustainability and ethical practices, personalization trends, increased focus on mental health.

Increasing healthcare costs are expected to propel the growth of the functional drink market going forward. A health expenditure is a capital consumption with the primary objective of encouraging, restoring, and sustaining health. Functional beverages contain substances that are considered to offer health benefits in addition to their basic nutritional value. Certain functional beverages contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. It can be a cost-effective way to meet nutritional needs.

Key players in the market include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Danone S.A., Nestlé SA, Kraft Heinz Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Universal Nutrition Corp., Clif Bar & Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Probi AB, The Hain Celestial Group, Koios Beverage Corp., Celsius Holdings Inc., Vital Proteins LLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, The Naked Collective Limited, The Alkaline Water Company Inc., KeHE Distributors LLC, The Honest Company Inc., The a2 Milk Company Limited, The New Age Beverages Corporation, The Simply Good Foods Company, The Good Crisp Company, The Ginger People, The Republic of Tea.

Major companies operating in the functional drinks market are focusing on innovating products, such as the instant energy drinks, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Instant energy drinks are beverages designed to provide a quick and temporary boost in physical and mental alertness through the rapid delivery of stimulants like caffeine and sugar.

1) By Product: Energy Beverages, Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Sports Beverages, Functional Water, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Health And Wellness, Weight loss

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Functional Drinks Market Definition

Functional drinks are nonalcoholic drinks that provide health advantages beyond their nutritional value by positively impacting or functionally concentrating on the body or mind to produce a state of health and well-being. It commonly involves unique ingredients such as fresh fruit, enzymes, minerals, herbs, protein, amino acids, probiotics, and artificial additives.

Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global functional drinks market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on functional drinks market size, functional drinks market drivers and trends, functional drinks market major players and functional drinks market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

