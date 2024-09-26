Access Document Scanning Services Introduces Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP for Enhanced Business Communication

Intermedia VoIP Service Intermedia for Teams Intermedia Unite

16001 VENTURA BLVD., #115, ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Document Scanning Services, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site and off-site document scanning, imaging, and software solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP to its portfolio. The new service offers businesses a powerful cloud-based unified communications platform, designed to streamline operations, improve collaboration, and enhance overall communication through cutting-edge technology.The Evolution of Business CommunicationWith the growing demand for seamless communication and collaboration tools, businesses need solutions that are easy to use, integrate, and scale. Many companies face the challenge of managing separate systems for phone service, video conferencing, file sharing, and team collaboration, which can be both costly and time-consuming. Recognizing these needs, Access Document Scanning Services has partnered with Intermedia to offer a unified platform that solves these challenges.Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP is a fully integrated cloud-based unified communications solution that includes a robust VoIP system along with features such as video conferencing, team chat, file management, and more. This powerful combination allows businesses to communicate and collaborate effectively from any location, on any device, with seamless integration across all communication channels.Small and medium-sized businesses can rely on the service, which offers high-performance tools to boost productivity, improve customer interactions, and maintain team connectivity from any location. With the introduction of Intermedia Unite, Access Document Scanning Services continues to expand its offerings in line with evolving business needs, ensuring that customers have access to the most advanced communication technology available.The Key Features of Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIPAccess Document Scanning Services is proud to offer the following key features of the Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP to its customers:• Business Phone: Stay connected with over 90 features, including HD voice, unlimited domestic calling (Canada, US, Puerto Rico), and advanced call handling options.• Video Conferencing: Host secure 720p HD video/audio meetings with screen sharing, interactive presentation tools, and an intelligent virtual assistant.• Team Chat: Real-time individual and group messaging to boost collaboration and reduce email clutter.• File Management: Share, store, and collaborate on files securely from any location, with real-time backup and restore capabilities.• AI Assistant: Leverage Generative AI to improve productivity by accessing information quickly and assisting with daily tasks.• Mobile and Desktop Apps: Stay productive on the go by accessing all communication features from any mobile device or computer.• Auto Attendant & Hunt Groups: Efficient call routing to ensure customers are always directed to the right team, improving response times and customer satisfaction.• Advanced Analytics: Actionable insights into system performance, employee productivity, and communication trends to help businesses make informed decisions.As part of this exciting promotion, businesses that commit to volume purchases will receive a free desktop phone and up to one month of service for free, providing even more value to companies looking to invest in high-quality communication tools. Additionally, the promotion includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring peace of mind for businesses that want to test the system risk-free.One of the most significant benefits of Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP is its ability to integrate multiple communication tools into a single platform. Whether it’s voice, video, or messaging, users can seamlessly switch between devices such as desk phones, laptops, and mobile phones. This flexibility is crucial for businesses that require remote and hybrid working environments.Moreover, the integration with Access Document Scanning Services’ existing software solutions allows for more streamlined communication between teams and clients. Businesses in need of secure document scanning and management solutions can now manage communications and files within one platform, ensuring efficiency and reducing the complexity of juggling multiple systems.Security and ComplianceSecurity is a top priority for businesses, especially when dealing with sensitive information. With Intermedia Unite, businesses can rest assured that their communication is protected. The platform supports compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA, FINRA, and MiFID II. Additionally, Intermedia Archiving features securely capture, search, and retrieve all communications, including calls, meetings, SMS, and chat conversations, for auditing and compliance purposes.Access Document Scanning Services provides added value by integrating this platform with secure data capture and archiving solutions, ensuring that businesses remain compliant with regulations while maintaining the highest level of communication security.Superior Support and Service ReliabilityAccess Document Scanning Services is dedicated to delivering top-tier customer support, ensuring that businesses can maximize the benefits of the Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP platform. With a 99.999% uptime service-level agreement (SLA), businesses can trust that their communications will remain uninterrupted. The service is backed by 24/7 technical support certified by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service, ensuring that help is always just a phone call or chat away.Boosting Customer Experience and Employee ProductivityThe Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP platform not only enhances internal collaboration but also improves external communication with customers. Features like auto-attendant, call recording, and advanced call analytics enable businesses to offer superior customer service. Additionally, the AI assistant helps employees increase productivity by automating routine tasks and providing quick access to essential information.About Access Document Scanning Services, LLC,Access Document Scanning Services, LLC, is a full-service record retrieval company that offers comprehensive on-site and off-site document scanning, mail scanning, picture scanning, video duplication, and computer software sales. The company is committed to helping businesses streamline their document management processes with flexible, secure, and innovative solutions. With the introduction of Intermedia Unite Phone Service VoIP, and continues to enhance its service offering, enabling businesses to communicate more efficiently while remaining compliant with industry standards.Contact InformationAddress: 16001 Ventura Blvd., #115, Encino, CA 91436

