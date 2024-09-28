Clean Group Launches Innovative Application to Enhance Commercial Cleaning Services in North Sydney and Surry Hills

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new application designed to revolutionize the way businesses in Commercial Cleaning North Sydney and Commercial Cleaning Surry Hills manage their cleaning needs. This cutting-edge platform streamlines the booking and management of cleaning services, ensuring a seamless experience for clients.

The new app features a user-friendly interface that allows customers to schedule, modify, and track cleaning appointments with just a few taps. With real-time updates and notifications, businesses can stay informed about their cleaning schedules, enhancing accountability and service reliability.

"At Clean Group, we are committed to providing top-notch commercial cleaning services while making the process as efficient as possible for our clients," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "This application is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the commercial cleaning industry, particularly in areas like North Sydney and Surry Hills."

This launch comes as part of Clean Group’s ongoing effort to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. With the commercial cleaning market growing rapidly, having a reliable app to manage services is more crucial than ever. The application is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

For more information about the application and to explore Clean Group's comprehensive cleaning services, please visit www.clean-group.com.au.

About Clean Group
Clean Group is a premier provider of Commercial Cleaning Surry Hills and across Australia, known for its high-quality solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a focus on using eco-friendly cleaning products and advanced techniques, Clean Group serves various sectors, ensuring clean and safe environments for businesses.

You just read:

About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

