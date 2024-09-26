Sherwood Tractor Announces Super Sale on Tractors, Mowers, and ATVs/UTVs, Featuring Exclusive Promotions

ATKINS, AR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherwood Tractor , a leading outdoor equipment dealer in Arkansas, is proud to announce its Super Sale on a wide range of tractors, mowers, and ATVs/UTVs from top brands such as Mahindra, Kioti, CF Moto, Cub Cadet, Roxor, and Segway. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of exclusive offers and save even more by shopping at Sherwood Tractor’s rural locations in Atkins and Rose Bud, where they can avoid the additional cost of city sales taxes.The Super Sale features special promotions and attractive financing options, available only for a limited time, including:• Kioti CS and CK Tractors: All CS models come with a free loader and 0% financing for 84 months. All CK models include a free loader with a 2.99% interest rate for 84 months.• Kioti RX 20 Series Tractors: Save up to an additional $5,500 off current low prices and receive 0.99% financing for 84 months.• Kioti Skid Steers: Customers can take advantage of 0% financing for 48 months or 2.99% for 84 months, or choose $3,500 cashback—this month only.• Mahindra 1120 Oja Tractors: Customers can purchase the all-new Mahindra 1120 Oja tractor with loader for as low as $133 per month during the Mahindra Super Sale.• Mahindra Tractors & Roxor UTVs: Up to 0% financing for 84 months or up to $4,000 in cash rebates on all Mahindra tractors and Roxor UTVs during this special sales event.Sherwood Tractor has been a trusted resource in Arkansas since 2006. Owner Bart Sherwood expressed his excitement about the unprecedented deals available during this event. “We have been in business since 2006, and I’m seeing some of the best incentives ever from these tractor brands, especially Mahindra, the number one selling farm tractor in the world! We are very excited about the current incentives and the value they offer our farmers and those who enjoy the outdoors,” said Sherwood.Why Shop at Sherwood Tractor?As a premier tractor dealer in Arkansas, Sherwood Tractor provides the best selection, best prices, and a best price guarantee on all major brands, including Mahindra, Bad Boy Mowers, Kioti, CF Moto, Cub Cadet, Roxor, and Segway. In addition, their two rural locations allow customers to save significantly by avoiding city sales taxes, making Sherwood Tractor the go-to dealer for both affordability and convenience.Sherwood Tractor is recognized for its excellent customer service and support, offering:• The Largest Selection: With a wide range of products from tractors for sale in Arkansas to zero-turn mowers, Sherwood Tractor has equipment for every need.• Best Price Guarantee: Sherwood Tractor is committed to providing the best prices, backed by a guarantee that ensures customers always receive the most competitive pricing.• Full-Service and Parts Department: Sherwood Tractor offers a complete support system, including a full-service department and access to genuine parts for all brands they carry.Exclusive Promotions on Top BrandsAs the premier dealer for several leading brands, Sherwood Tractor is offering exclusive discounts and promotions during the Super Sale:• Mahindra Tractors & Roxor UTVs: Customers can receive 0% financing for up to 84 months or up to $4,000 in cash rebates.• Kioti Tractors: Special offers are available on CS, CK, and RX 20 series tractors, with significant discounts and favorable financing terms.• Cub Cadet: Known for its innovative features and durability, Cub Cadet mowers are now available at special Super Sale pricing.• Bad Boy Mowers and Tractors: Rugged, reliable equipment with special sale offers.• CF Moto ATVs/UTVs: Tough, off-road vehicles with limited-time pricing and financing offers.• Segway Powersports: Cutting-edge technology and durability with promotions available now.Visit Sherwood Tractor TodayCustomers searching for tractors for sale in Arkansas, mowers for sale in Arkansas, or the best deals on ATVs and UTVs are encouraged to visit Sherwood Tractor at one of their two convenient locations in Atkins or Rose Bud. By shopping at Sherwood Tractor, customers benefit from a best price guarantee, the largest selection, and a full-service department, all while saving on city sales taxes.For more information about the Super Sale or to browse Sherwood Tractor’s extensive inventory, visit www.sherwoodtractorinc.com or call (501) 354-1800.About Sherwood Tractor:Sherwood Tractor has been a trusted name in outdoor equipment sales in Arkansas since 2006. As the premier dealer for Mahindra, Bad Boy, CF Moto, Kioti, Cub Cadet, Roxor, and Segway, Sherwood Tractor offers the best selection and pricing on tractors, mowers, and ATVs/UTVs in the state. With a full-service department and comprehensive parts support, Sherwood Tractor is dedicated to helping customers maintain their equipment and ensuring it performs at its best.Website: www.sherwoodtractorinc.com Locations: Atkins, AR | Rose Bud, AR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.