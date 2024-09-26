Nathan Hochman Surpasses 200 Endorsements in His Bid to Become Los Angeles County’s Next District Attorney

Hochman Builds Impressive Bipartisan Coalition of First Responders, Crime Victims, Elected and Community Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan Hochman, the former federal prosecutor running as the independent candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced today that he has secured more than 200 endorsements from the bipartisan coalition he has built to unseat D.A. George Gascon.Hochman has brought together first responders, crime victims, elected state and local officials, community, business and labor leaders and other voters who support his comprehensive Blueprint for Justice for a safer Los Angeles County. These endorsements represent the widespread rejection of Gascon’s failed social experiment that has jeopardized the safety and well-being of all residents.Hochman is endorsed by more than 40 groups representing first responders, including the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.He has won the support of more than 70 current and former elected officials who are supporting Hochman for D.A. to restore safety to the people they serve in dozens of Los Angeles County cities, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Downey, Covina, San Gabriel, Palmdale, Torrance and Whittier.Among Hochman’s many endorsements are longtime civic and business leader Rick Caruso, former Democratic District Attorney Jackie Lacey, and Rory and Max Kennedy, the children of slain presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who like other crime victim families, were deeply disappointed when Gascon refused to even consider opposing parole for murderers, including Sirhan Sirhan.Hochman’s plan to restore public safety to Los Angeles County also has been embraced by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce’s L.A. Jobs PAC, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce PAC and the L.A. BizFed PAC as well as labor organizations representing rank-and-file firefighters, lifeguards, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and other union workers.Hochman said: “I am grateful for the support of the many people and organizations who have joined with me in putting aside political agendas to endorse an independent candidate with the experience and dedication needed to restore public safety in Los Angeles County. This bipartisan coalition will work with me in addressing urgent issues that include homelessness, violent and property crimes, hate crimes, and reducing fentanyl deaths that affect all residents. As your District Attorney, I will fairly enforce the laws, hold criminals accountable and implement real and effective criminal justice reform.”For a full list of Hochman’s endorsements, please visit: https://nathanhochman.com/endorse-nathan-hochman/ About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

