Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market to Reach $30.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which enhance vehicle safety and driving comfort through automated support, is fueling the expansion of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehciles), and Material (Steel, Aluminum and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the electric vehicle battery housing market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $30.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2033.



The increase in adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) drives growth in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing market. ADAS includes a range of technologies designed to enhance vehicle safety and improve driving comfort by providing automated assistance to the driver. This trend has gained momentum due to a rise in focus on improving road safety, reducing accidents, and advancing toward autonomous driving capabilities.

Request Sample of the Report on Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Forecast 2033: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A200041

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) drives growth in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing market. ADAS includes a range of technologies designed to enhance vehicle safety and improve driving comfort by providing automated assistance to the driver. This trend has gained momentum due to a rise in focus on improving road safety, reducing accidents, and advancing toward autonomous driving capabilities. However, supply chain disruptions and regulatory uncertainties regarding EV policies hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancements in EV technology are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The commercial vehicles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the passenger car segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

The aluminum segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

By material, the aluminum segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about four-fifths of the global Electric vehicle (EV) battery housing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, steel is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/electric-vehicle-battery-housing-market-A200041

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

Constellium SE

Gestamp Automocion

GF Linamar LLC

Hanwha Advanced Materials

Minth Group

Nemak

POSCO

ThyssenKrupp AG

TRB Lightweight

UACJ Corporation

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A200041

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric vehicle (EV) battery housing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore More Trending Reports



Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion, Vehicle Type and Range : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Electric Bicycle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Motor Type, Battery Type, Application, Consumer Segment and Power Output : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by End User, by Charging Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.