S. 2018, Connect Our Parks Act

S. 2018 would require the Department of the Interior to assess locations in national parks with inadequate access to broadband Internet or cellular service and develop a plan to install the necessary infrastructure. The bill would require the department to complete the assessment within one year of enactment and the plan within three years.

Using information from the department, CBO estimates that implementing S. 2018 would cost $8 million over the 2024-2029 period. CBO expects that the department would need four full-time employees at an annual cost per-person of about $200,000 in 2025 and would incur roughly $7 million in costs for administrative expenses and travel related to the initial assessment. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO expects that developing the plan would cost $1 million. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.