S. 4294, Cross Border Aerial Law Enforcement Operations Act

S. 4294 would authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a program to conduct joint aerial law enforcement operations along the northern border of the United States and increase communication and collaboration with Canada. Under the bill, such a program could only be established pursuant to a bilateral agreement with the Canadian government. S. 4294 would require DHS to report to the Congress within 30 days of implementing the program about its scope and within two years of enactment if DHS fails to establish the program. Lastly, S. 4294 would require DHS to report to the Congress on the use of unmanned aircraft systems at the northern border.

Based on the time it took to implement similar agreements, CBO expects that DHS would begin to incur costs in 2025 but not fully implement the program until 2026. Using information from DHS, CBO estimates that the department would need five people each year, at an average annual cost of about $230,000 per employee in 2025, for a total of $6 million in personnel costs over the 2024-2029 period. Additionally, based on the department’s current spending on aircraft fuel and maintenance, CBO estimates that DHS would need $2 million over the 2024-2029 period to fund additional aerial operations. In total, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4294 would cost $8 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.