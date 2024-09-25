Official Media Advisory: Texas Game Wardens Host Hunting and Fishing Day Event at State Capitol Sept. 27

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Game Wardens will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 27 at the Texas State Capitol.

Current and retired game wardens will visit with attendees about the work they do to tirelessly protect and conserve the natural resources of the state. Game warden recruiters will be on hand to explain what being a game warden entails, how the application process works and other requirements.

Additionally, the Operation Game Thief (OGT) "Wall of Shame" trailer will feature wildlife and aquatic resources illegally taken by violators across the state. OGT is Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program, offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction for wildlife crimes.

Where: Texas State Capitol, Great Walk – Near the South Steps; 1100 Congress Ave., Austin

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 27

This event is open to the public. Media will have a chance to interview game wardens on the roles they play in protecting and conserving the natural resources of Texas and the importance of hunting and fishing to the state.

RSPVs for media are not required but are appreciated. Media can RSVP or send questions to news@tpwd.texas.gov.

National Hunting and Fishing Day will occur on Sept. 28 this year. In honor of that and in recognition of the contributions hunters and anglers make to wildlife and conservation in the State of Texas, Governor Abbott has issued a proclamation that Sept. 28 will also be Hunting and Fishing Day in Texas.

Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, stamps and endorsements, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. License purchases generate millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide. According to a 2022 study, the total economic impact in Texas amounted to a combined $27.6 billion for hunting, fishing and sport shooting activities.